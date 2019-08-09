Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Holder Meeder Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.19 Million as Stock Rose; Principal Financial Group (PFG) Holder Dt Investment Partners Has Boosted Holding by $789,050

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 15,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 74,981 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 59,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 1.12M shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20; 01/05/2018 – Principal Expands Financial Wellness Re; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 07/05/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics: Jeff Modestino Appointed Principal Fincl Officer and Principal Acctg Officer; 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Principal Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) by 43.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 18,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 24,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 43,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 1.98 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.055 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts lndustry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 41c; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and NI Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cadence Design Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNS); 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 8,705 shares to 33,265 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWP) by 2,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cadence (CDNS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cadence (CDNS) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NSITEXE Accelerates Delivery of Data Flow Processor IP for Automotive and Industrial Applications Using the Cadence Digital Design Full Flow – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cadence Design Systems: Another Strong Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.58% or 966,927 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia reported 0% stake. Scotia owns 9,258 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 61,696 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 282,163 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset Management has 0.45% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 168,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 458,505 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards owns 0.04% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 7,358 shares. Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.07% or 64,363 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 23,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 104,005 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 10,160 are held by Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated. Cadence Cap Mngmt holds 0.16% or 28,280 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 511,081 shares.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $94.41M for 54.08 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28 million and $710.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.