Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Holder Advisors Preferred Has Lowered Holding by $399,024 as Market Value Rose; As Belden (BDC) Shares Declined, Meristem Llp Has Upped by $311,874 Its Stake

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) by 90.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 5,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44,000, down from 6,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 1.23 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts Industry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.055 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 5,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.98% . The institutional investor held 74,498 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, up from 69,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 133,894 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES OFFERING ALONG WITH CASH ON HAND TO FUND ITS CONCURRENT CASH TENDER OFFERS; 23/03/2018 – Belden Inc. Announces Redemption of Shareholder Rights Agreement; 06/03/2018 Belden Announces €350 Million Private Offering of Senior Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Belden Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDC); 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Rev $605.6M; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises Full-Yr Rev Guidance to Reflect the SAM Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Belden Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 29/05/2018 – Belden at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.41 TO $1.51, EST. $1.47

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $36,368 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold BDC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.90% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 158,600 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 2,726 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 6,151 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) or 6,880 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 391,217 shares. 10,100 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 7,616 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Com invested in 0.32% or 136,492 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0.02% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) or 44,934 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 7,437 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 18,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 168,795 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 219,083 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 3,841 shares to 14,119 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corporate Bond Etf by 30,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 To 10 Year Treasury Bond Etf (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 40,080 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.16% or 96,240 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Prtn Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.06% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 192,815 are held by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited stated it has 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Ferguson Wellman Capital stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 30,278 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Kentucky Retirement reported 13,088 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 96,603 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Penobscot Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 3,000 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 15,834 shares. 299 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman.

