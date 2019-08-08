Cadence Design System (CDNS) Valuation Rose While Bokf Has Lifted by $3.22 Million Its Holding; Lakeview Capital Partners Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $327,537

Bokf increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 240.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 51,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 72,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 21,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $68.93. About 2.12 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q REV. $517.3M, EST. $505.3M; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.055 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts lndustry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,546 shares to 25,239 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 3,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,409 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 945 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 30,278 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 210,887 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.03M shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.66% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 963,323 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability reported 24,510 shares. Shell Asset owns 68,962 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 1.29 million shares. Citigroup holds 716,810 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.04% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Bb&T Corporation stated it has 82,491 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 0.02% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 16,392 shares.

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Flex (FLEX) Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Huawei Woes Linger – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 22, 2019 : AMTD, CDNS, CE, ELS, BRO, WHR, ZION, STLD, HXL, ACC, LOGI, CR – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cadence (CDNS) Beats on Q1 Earnings & Revenues, Ups ’19 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90 million and $162.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.