Cadence Design System (CDNS) Stock Rose While Alkeon Capital Management Has Cut by $40.02 Million Its Stake; Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Holder New Amsterdam Partners Decreased Position by $2.12 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 635,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361.29 million, down from 6.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 1.79M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q REV. $517.3M, EST. $505.3M; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.40; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 41c; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c; 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 50,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 190,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 364,503 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $524,323 activity. On Tuesday, February 5 DEHNE TIMOTHY R sold $118,334 worth of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) or 3,056 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CRUS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 23,672 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 185,435 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 109,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 29,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv holds 9,063 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 1,027 shares stake. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 1,123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,584 were accumulated by Hgk Asset Management Inc. New Amsterdam Partners Limited Co New York reported 2.16% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). 25,604 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Pnc Grp holds 2,705 shares. 22,532 were reported by Utd Serv Automobile Association. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 251,211 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 59,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares to 209,557 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Analysts await Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cirrus Logic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.50% negative EPS growth.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 652,207 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $102.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $101.17M for 52.10 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.42 million activity. BECKLEY THOMAS P also sold $1.11M worth of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $2.50 million were sold by SHOVEN JOHN B on Monday, February 4.