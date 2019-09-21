Cadence Design System (CDNS) Stake Has Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shareholder Adams Express Company Cut Holding by $1.83 Million

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.83 million, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $834.66. About 524,854 shares traded or 13.94% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle First Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 33% To $2.13 On Revenue Increase Of 7.4%; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 75.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 642,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.82M, up from 851,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 1.64 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Net $72.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cadence Design Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNS); 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.57 TO $1.65; 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Incorporated holds 0.16% or 2,476 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 6 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Allstate invested in 0.03% or 2,023 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 2,449 shares. 7,793 are held by Creative Planning. Geode Capital Limited stated it has 371,639 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bogle Inv Limited Partnership De owns 17,650 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Hollencrest Management holds 628 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 34,237 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 5,800 are held by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Daiwa Securities Grp stated it has 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2,014 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 51,934 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 66.67 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 25,600 shares to 79,200 shares, valued at $16.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 67,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,900 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) reported 64,295 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 61,730 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset LP has 11,219 shares. Victory Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 65,096 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 19,542 shares. Paloma Mngmt Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 50,118 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department reported 945 shares stake. Ativo Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Automobile Association reported 224,024 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 2.34 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 5,600 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Principal Fincl Group holds 0.03% or 510,063 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 31,623 shares to 43,198 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 28,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,352 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).