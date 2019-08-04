Cadence Design System (CDNS) Shareholder Sensato Investors Trimmed Holding by $3.45 Million; Swiss National Bank Maintains Position in Yum Brands (YUM)

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 54,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 157,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, down from 211,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $71.27. About 1.65M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cadence Design Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNS); 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints New Executive Leaders; 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES DENNIS J. ORZEL AS COO; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 267,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.93M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 1.70M shares traded or 15.33% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45 million for 53.99 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp owns 269,152 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.03% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 851,890 shares. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 710,583 shares. Franklin, a California-based fund reported 386,158 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,182 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications accumulated 50,227 shares. Orrstown Fincl Ser Incorporated reported 170 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv stated it has 51,396 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 90,953 shares. Central Asset Invests And Mngmt Holding (Hk) Limited holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 10,590 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has 560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 320,900 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 58,510 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 82,491 shares.

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDNS) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cadence Design Systems: Another Strong Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I’m Buying This Little-Known Chipmaker – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Reasons Why You Should Get Rid of Cadence (CDNS) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2018.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 9,489 shares to 119,502 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 46,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 174,677 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. St Germain D J Company Inc holds 0.03% or 3,045 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Capital LP invested in 60,759 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Argent reported 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested in 5,746 shares or 0% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 0.02% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 450 shares. Burns J W & Ny invested in 0.7% or 28,803 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company holds 13,932 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Benedict Financial Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.15% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Advsr Ok holds 0.2% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 18,966 shares. Sei stated it has 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Creative Planning holds 0.06% or 175,717 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 479,600 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 0.11% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 5.41M shares. Citigroup accumulated 210,214 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. Another trade for 19,436 shares valued at $1.83M was made by Gibbs David W on Friday, February 8. $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,400 shares to 688,816 shares, valued at $120.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967,800 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.