Cadence Design System (CDNS) Shareholder Kbc Group Nv Raised Stake by $517,230; Schneider Capital Management Has Upped Its Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 8,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 51,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 43,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 722,671 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 29/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 37C; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q REV. $517.3M, EST. $505.3M; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES THOMAS C. HUTTON CEO; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Raising Outlook for Year on Strong 1Q and Continuing Momentu; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Net $72.9M

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 4,527 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group accumulated 1,054 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.07% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Jlb Associate Incorporated owns 10,546 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Adage Capital Group Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Mufg Americas Holding Corp stated it has 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Com owns 0.79% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 230,951 shares. Massachusetts Services Company Ma reported 24.13M shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 19,082 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 28,400 shares. Scotia Capital, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,258 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 38,130 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 2.21 million shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 9,345 shares.

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, CDNS – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts raise Cadence targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I’m Buying This Little-Known Chipmaker – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 126,861 shares to 357,633 shares, valued at $15.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 20,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,691 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.40 million activity.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steel Connect Inc. by 197,859 shares to 380,247 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 40,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,777 shares, and cut its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Koppers to close West Virginia facility – Pittsburgh Business Times” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.