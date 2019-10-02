Cadence Design System (CDNS) Shareholder Iberiabank Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose; As Caredx (CDNA) Share Value Rose, Rk Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 162.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 107,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 174,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 66,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 28,953 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 4,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 5,337 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $378,000, down from 9,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 46,658 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects; 05/03/2018 Cadence Minerals Says Macarthur Finds Cobalt, Nickel at Australia Project; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 37C; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts lndustry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts Industry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Net $72.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5.27 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 18,250 shares. Invesco reported 5.03 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kepos Lp invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce reported 9,997 shares stake. Axa invested 0.65% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Hanseatic Mgmt Ser Incorporated reported 15,914 shares stake. Sun Life Fin Inc holds 0% or 226 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors has 800 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.23% or 391,628 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 14,872 shares. Stifel, Missouri-based fund reported 56,632 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 54,197 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. World Asset Management accumulated 19,390 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN) by 9,359 shares to 29,329 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 23,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45M for 48.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 95,666 shares to 829,090 shares, valued at $12.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 65,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,899 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.21% or 86,500 shares in its portfolio. Orbimed Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 827,600 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 43,553 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks stated it has 0.2% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 459,395 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Raymond James & Associate holds 0% or 81,992 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 63,316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Point72 Asset LP reported 13,308 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 78,436 shares. Teton Advsr holds 14,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 65,286 shares. Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

