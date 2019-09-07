Cadence Design System (CDNS) Shareholder Hbk Investments LP Cut Its Holding; Salient Capital Advisors Holding in Westlake Chem Partners LP (WLKP) Raised by $11.09 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (WLKP) by 1935.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 504,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.96% . The institutional investor held 530,103 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89M, up from 26,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $738.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 30,259 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has declined 7.30% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP WLKP.N – QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION COVERAGE RATIO OF 1.13X; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q Rev $284.3M; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs Raises Distribution to 39.75c; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q Net $12.3M

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 86.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 104,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The hedge fund held 16,728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 121,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 1.56M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – Cadence Design Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Net $72.9M; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 09/05/2018 – Global MEMS Design Contest Winners Announced; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 05/03/2018 Cadence Minerals Says Macarthur Finds Cobalt, Nickel at Australia Project; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 439,896 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $84.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunoco Lp (NYSE:SUN) by 77,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,678 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WLKP shares while 86 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 0.65% less from 44.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 13,797 shares. Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) accumulated 9,457 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.02% stake. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 30,000 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Van Eck Assoc owns 55,179 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 27,300 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited owns 4,475 shares. Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.11% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Tortoise Capital Advisors Lc reported 21 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested in 0.01% or 534,133 shares. Arosa Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Bridgewater Associates L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,372 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0% or 300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Fincl holds 0% or 82 shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 30 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 1,100 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 7,212 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 394 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Investment Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Com has 1% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 17,905 shares. Comerica Bancshares owns 52,624 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Company holds 20,180 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv owns 16,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.08% or 572,273 shares.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.72 million shares to 3.68M shares, valued at $26.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).