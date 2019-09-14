Cadence Design System (CDNS) Share Value Rose While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; As Dominion Energy (D) Share Price Declined, Evercore Wealth Management Raised Its Holding by $642,565

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 5,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 61,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37M, down from 67,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.54. About 1.28 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES DENNIS J. ORZEL AS COO; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cadence Design Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNS); 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts Industry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 8,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 36,005 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 27,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 3.22M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 5,900 shares to 64,300 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 97,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Llc owns 4,410 shares. 15,156 are held by Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 30,278 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 65,096 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 253 shares stake. Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 131,058 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.06% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 10,573 shares. Gru One Trading Lp stated it has 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 31,472 shares. Natixis holds 0.02% or 30,789 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Penobscot Invest Mgmt. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 2.74% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 10.22 million shares. 8,125 are held by Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 560 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45 million for 49.65 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 13,949 shares to 87,693 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 33,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,005 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).