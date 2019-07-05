Cadence Design System (CDNS) Position Has Upped by State Street Corp; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Boosted Position

State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 552,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765.59M, up from 11.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 801,437 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 21/03/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints New Executive Leaders; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Rev $517.3M; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 05/03/2018 Cadence Minerals Says Macarthur Finds Cobalt, Nickel at Australia Project; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 22/03/2018 – CADENCE MINERALS PLC KDNC.L – EXPLORATION PROGRAMME ON LITHIUM ASSETS IN ARGENTINA COMMENCES; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Prototypes First IP Interface in Silicon for Preliminary Version of DDR5 Standard Being Developed in JEDEC

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cadence’s Tensilica Vision to Help Toshiba Develop ADAS Chip – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Acacia Communications Adopts Cadence Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform to Accelerate Optical Networking Development – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cadence’s (CDNS) Latest Protium X1 Platform Gaining Traction – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $8.42 million activity. BECKLEY THOMAS P sold 23,208 shares worth $1.11M. Shares for $2.50M were sold by SHOVEN JOHN B.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 58,166 shares to 346,805 shares, valued at $121.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc by 21,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Preferred Ltd Com holds 0.12% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 6,147 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com owns 8,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Inc accumulated 0% or 119 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 80,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36,110 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance accumulated 572,273 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.16% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 100 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 869,469 are owned by Savings Bank Of America Corp De. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.16% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 33,128 shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Virtu Lc accumulated 4,182 shares. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 917 were reported by Mufg Americas.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,000 shares to 30,400 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,655 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).