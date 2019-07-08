Cadence Design Sys Com Stk (CDNS) Stock Rose While Zebra Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Salem Investment Counselors Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Increased by $381,600 as Shares Rose

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (CDNS) by 51.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 6,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 11,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 750,815 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design: Using Prior ASC Topic 605 Basis, 2018 Rev View Would Be About $2.085B-$2.115; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,480 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, up from 112,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 6.50 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Treasury Dept: Statement by Secretary Mnuchin on the President’s Decision Regarding Broadcom’s Takeover Attempt of Qualcomm; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER TO 5 PM ET APRIL 20; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Will Consist of 10 Directors Effective as of the Holding of the Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm comes under pressure on legal disputes; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 27/04/2018 – Lenders feel benefit of M&A surge

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.42 million activity. TAN LIP BU also sold $4.81 million worth of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares. BECKLEY THOMAS P sold 23,208 shares worth $1.11 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 380,688 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. 65 were reported by Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability Company. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.16% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 28,280 shares. 163,448 are owned by Raymond James Assoc. Caprock Gru reported 5,242 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Greenwood Associates Lc has invested 0.08% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Hartford Invest Management owns 0.06% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 31,352 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 222,008 shares. Bokf Na invested in 72,428 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 101,136 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 262,179 shares or 0.1% of the stock. M&T State Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $101.17M for 51.65 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX) by 4,956 shares to 11,459 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG) by 4,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Msg Networks Inc.

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDNS) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Top S&P 500 Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Acacia Communications Adopts Cadence Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform to Accelerate Optical Networking Development – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cadence’s (CDNS) Palladium Z1 Enables Acacia to Design ASIC – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Toshiba Selects Cadence Tensilica Vision P6 DSP as Image Recognition Processor for its Next-Generation ADAS Chip – Business Wire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Nasdaq Futures Tumble as Broadcom Sounds the Alarm – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Broadcom (AVGO) a Step Closer to Acquiring Symantec? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2019: INTC, QCOM, JKS, SFUN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, VZ, EA – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Huawei Ban May Not Be the Answer – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wheatland Advsr owns 20,485 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. 29,394 are owned by Chemical Bancorp. Hudock Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Counselors reported 154,440 shares. Boys Arnold And has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Valley Advisers owns 6,183 shares. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 119,471 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 0.04% or 10,290 shares. Kistler owns 2,899 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amarillo Bancorporation has 6,230 shares. Stephens Ar reported 103,739 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 411 shares to 18,044 shares, valued at $36.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,617 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).