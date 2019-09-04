Cadence Design Sys Com Stk (CDNS) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Lowered Holding as Stock Value Rose; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Position In Apple (AAPL) Was Increased

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 10,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (CDNS) by 51.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 6,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The hedge fund held 5,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 11,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 1.11M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Rev $517.3M; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advisors Inc has 15,973 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Clark Mngmt Inc holds 1.46% or 323,054 shares in its portfolio. Nottingham Advisors Inc, New York-based fund reported 3,708 shares. Los Angeles Equity stated it has 4.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Essex Financial Service invested in 62,661 shares or 3.6% of the stock. First Merchants Corporation accumulated 71,705 shares. Moreover, Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited has 4.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,448 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 0.96% or 3.23 million shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc invested in 42,074 shares or 0.59% of the stock. 1.94 million were reported by American Int Grp Inc. Smith Salley And Assocs stated it has 101,284 shares or 3.1% of all its holdings. Kames Cap Plc stated it has 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fundx Invest Group Ltd Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fincl Counselors Incorporated holds 2.6% or 322,615 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt reported 5.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX) by 4,956 shares to 11,459 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msg Networks Inc by 24,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 275,593 shares. North Star Invest Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 2,105 shares. Sun Life Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 477 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). The California-based First Republic Investment Management has invested 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Fmr Lc holds 1.65 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 24,713 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,065 shares. Zacks Investment invested in 70,530 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 511,081 shares stake. Strs Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 43,664 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 4,196 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Greenwood Assoc Limited Liability has 4,720 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).