Cadence Design Sys Com Stk (CDNS) Share Price Rose While Zebra Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $381,843; As Autozone (AZO) Stock Value Rose, Td Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $9.83 Million

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (CDNS) by 51.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 6,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The hedge fund held 5,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 11,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 1.56 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 01/05/2018 – Cadence Prototypes First IP Interface in Silicon for Preliminary Version of DDR5 Standard Being Developed in JEDEC; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 41c; 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects; 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 10/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 37C; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts lndustry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.57 TO $1.65; 21/03/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints New Executive Leaders

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.34. About 206,214 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 70,378 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,441 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Gotham Asset Lc stated it has 30,187 shares. Invesco holds 0.14% or 408,746 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 1,265 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc reported 374 shares. Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 2,641 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,424 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.67% or 179,462 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 4,032 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Limited Partnership owns 6,000 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated reported 19,635 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 1,130 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Daiwa Sb Invs reported 110 shares.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 27,093 shares to 646,406 shares, valued at $37.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 156,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Collision Advice Legacy Group Names ALLDATA as a Preferred Partner for Repair Information Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2019 RECon â€“ The Global Real Estate Convention – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $513.83 million for 13.15 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDNS) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jumps 1% Despite Yield Curve Worries – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys (SNPS) to Post Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 0.07% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 104,102 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 61 shares or 0% of the stock. 278,903 were reported by Mackay Shields Llc. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 67,963 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 7,563 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corp. 122,270 were accumulated by Piedmont Advsr. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Mirae Asset Glob Limited, Korea-based fund reported 212,109 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 2,582 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 230,951 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.08% or 6,812 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 92 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 753,544 shares.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,698 shares to 10,199 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CMI) by 3,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $90.44M for 53.03 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.