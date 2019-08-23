Cadence Design Sys Com Stk (CDNS) Holder Zebra Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $381,843; Mig Capital Lifted Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by $1.19 Million as Stock Value Declined

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (CDNS) by 51.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 6,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The hedge fund held 5,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 11,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $69.81. About 1.92 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 41c; 08/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals: Macarthur Minerals Identifies Several Lithium Brine Aquifer Zones; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Rev $517.3M; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts lndustry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63M, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 2.72M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45 million for 52.89 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). World Asset owns 0.06% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 19,082 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department has 945 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Moreover, Amp Capital Investors has 0.08% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 1,054 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 11,972 shares. Amer Gru owns 115,949 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 30,278 shares. Zebra Capital Limited reported 5,716 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 435,294 shares stake. Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 14,580 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 0.45% or 34,986 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.16% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 688,165 shares.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX) by 4,956 shares to 11,459 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Despite Recent Volatility, RBC Still Very Bullish on 4 Semiconductor Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 22, 2019 : AMTD, CDNS, CE, ELS, BRO, WHR, ZION, STLD, HXL, ACC, LOGI, CR – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys (SNPS) to Post Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares to 54,176 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 29,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,392 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

