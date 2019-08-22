Cadence Design Sys Com (CDNS) Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Lowered Stake by $747,936 as Share Value Rose; American Research & Management Lowered Stake in International Business Machine (IBM) as Stock Rose

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com (CDNS) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 11,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 284,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07M, down from 296,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $69.69. About 1.60 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 24/04/2018 – Cadence Design Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 29/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 2.80M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45 million for 52.80 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDNS) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cadence (CDNS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Computer Software Stock Outlook: Growth Prospects Solid – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Cadence (CDNS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 802 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Raymond James Ser Inc reported 9,360 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 80,800 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 28,280 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Amp Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd reported 0.05% stake. 534,164 were accumulated by Royal National Bank Of Canada. D E Shaw Communications holds 0.07% or 846,075 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 4.17M shares. Pointstate Capital Lp has 32,000 shares. Citigroup holds 716,810 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 5,560 shares.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc Cl C by 241,575 shares to 288,095 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CASH) by 50,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,969 shares, and has risen its stake in National Cinemedia Inc Com (NASDAQ:NCMI).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based Orca Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.51% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kwmg Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 17,174 shares. Insight 2811 has 0.33% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,100 shares. Kings Point Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 17,360 are owned by Stanley. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bowen Hanes Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,630 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wealthquest has invested 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd stated it has 1.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bp Public Ltd Company has 0.53% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 9,740 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Company Of Virginia Va reported 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Convergence Inv Limited Company stated it has 1.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,629 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc.