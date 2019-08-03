Cadence Design Sys (CDNS) Shareholder Putnam Investments Has Decreased Its Holding by $647,514 as Market Value Rose; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Decreased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holding by $402,240

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc (CDNS) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 10,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 315,633 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05 million, down from 325,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $71.27. About 1.65M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and NI Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Raising Outlook for Year on Strong 1Q and Continuing Momentu; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Net $72.9M; 29/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Rev $2.055B-$2.085B; 21/03/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints New Executive Leaders

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 16,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 664,659 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, down from 681,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 2.37 million shares traded or 20.53% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.53 million for 13.27 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.68% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 200,199 shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $376.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Inv Management stated it has 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 74,431 are held by Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability. Parkside Bankshares &, Missouri-based fund reported 57,793 shares. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 0.2% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Aull & Monroe Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 11,500 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has 13,090 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers State Bank invested in 500 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw accumulated 21,214 shares. Endurance Wealth owns 61,725 shares. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Ltd owns 28,701 shares. Eagle Asset Management, a Florida-based fund reported 155,830 shares. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 186,343 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 3.07 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 2.75 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 43,664 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies reported 0.12% stake. Fin Svcs reported 82 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 11,546 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 509,000 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Millennium Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.11% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc invested in 458,547 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 58,510 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Cambridge Research holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 43,721 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.05% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 19,259 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 222,008 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 7,079 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.14% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 52,048 shares to 127,476 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 58,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45M for 53.99 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.