Cadence Capital Management Upped Stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI); As Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Stock Declined, Schaller Investment Group Decreased Its Position

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57 million, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.0841 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7859. About 30,769 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 209,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 529,229 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 319,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.1584 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9116. About 397,598 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 131.22% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG, WHICH INCLUDES PUSHING OUT PRINCIPAL DEBT REPAYMENT TO 2021; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioDelivery Sciences International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDSI); 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES REPORTS PRICING OF $50M EQUITY FINANCING; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL – WAS INFORMED BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NOMINATING COMMITTEE DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH APPOINTMENT OF STOCKHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – BROADFIN ALSO AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – $50 MLN EQUITY FINANCING IS BEING LED BY BROADFIN CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – DEALS EXTEND BDSI’S CASH RUNWAY THROUGH 2020; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 17/05/2018 – BDSI IN PACT WITH BROADFIN TO RECONSTITUTE BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 12,974 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 724,445 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1.75M shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 384,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard reported 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp owns 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 539,966 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 54,507 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Penn Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Citigroup invested in 112,676 shares. Broadfin Lc stated it has 4.38M shares or 4.79% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated has invested 0.02% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Essex Inv Lc accumulated 456,573 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $36,800 activity.

More notable recent BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BioDelivery Sciences – Investment In Ending The Opioid Epidemic – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BioDelivery Sciences Reports Strong Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s (BDSI) CEO Herm Cukier on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “All You Need to Know About BioDelivery (BDSI) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioDelivery Sciences files for $150M mixed shelf offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,878 shares to 26,478 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 31,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,387 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Republic Bank Hires Fairless Hills Store Manager – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Republic First Bancorp, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter financial Results on January 28, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Republic Bank Hires Somers Point Store Manager – GlobeNewswire” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) CEO Harry Madonna on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Bank set to enter New York City this summer – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $175,422 activity. Jacobs Lisa R. also bought $14,026 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Tuesday, May 14. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $29,520 was bought by TIERNEY BRIAN. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $24,850 was made by WILDSTEIN HARRIS on Thursday, May 16. $24,342 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares were bought by Flocco Theodore J JR. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider MADONNA HARRY bought $51,017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 9,167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 27,972 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.82M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corp owns 82,399 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 102,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 177,038 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 1.12 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,700 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 50,437 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). D E Shaw And Com Incorporated holds 0% or 24,923 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 4,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings.