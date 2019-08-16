Cadence Capital Management Upped Stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) as Stock Value Rose; Salem Capital Management Cut Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Share Value Declined

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 13,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 53,987 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 40,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 166,465 shares traded or 73.27% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 13,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 10.57 million shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 41,766 shares to 126,225 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 51,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap accumulated 443,800 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moneta Grp Inc Investment Advisors Limited Co reported 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Hawaiian National Bank has 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability Co reported 25,915 shares. Charter holds 0.12% or 19,277 shares. Joel Isaacson And Co Limited Company holds 0.18% or 23,434 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Illinois-based Prudential Public Lc has invested 0.45% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Burke & Herbert National Bank & stated it has 7,466 shares. Mercer Advisers owns 1,500 shares. Asset invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% stake. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Company has 22,700 shares. The Minnesota-based Jnba Advisors has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,420 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Grp Inc reported 0.02% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). California Public Employees Retirement holds 16,974 shares. Voya Invest Management Llc reported 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Pnc Fincl Service Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49,930 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 40,000 shares. Victory Capital owns 34,296 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.17% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 52,204 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,386 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 6,680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 151 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,212 shares to 1,949 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 74,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,414 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

