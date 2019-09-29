Cadence Capital Management Upped Its Fluidigm Del (FLDM) Stake; DIC CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (DICCF) Shorts Decreased By 12.5%

DIC CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:DICCF) had a decrease of 12.5% in short interest. DICCF’s SI was 80,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.5% from 92,000 shares previously. It closed at $31.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Fluidigm Corp Del (FLDM) stake by 86.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc acquired 122,674 shares as Fluidigm Corp Del (FLDM)'s stock declined 11.45%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 265,236 shares with $3.27M value, up from 142,562 last quarter. Fluidigm Corp Del now has $326.89 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 455,704 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500.

DIC Corporation manufactures and sells printing inks, organic pigments, and synthetic resins worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Printing Inks, Fine Chemicals, Polymers, Compounds, and Application Materials. It currently has negative earnings. The Printing Inks segment makes printing inks, such as offset inks, gravure inks, flexo inks, can coatings, news inks, packaging adhesives, presensitized plates, and printing supplies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.68, from 3.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold FLDM shares while 30 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 53.97 million shares or 42.91% less from 94.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 8 insider sales for $16.94 million activity. 287,972 shares were sold by Levin Easterly Partners LLC, worth $3.44 million on Thursday, July 25. COLELLA SAMUEL D also bought $6,653 worth of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) on Thursday, August 8. Linthwaite Stephen Christopher bought $22,077 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 4,400 shares to 17,575 valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 24,571 shares and now owns 105,965 shares. Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) was reduced too.