Cadence Capital Management Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Shorts at Comstock Resources (CRK) Raised By 10.65%

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) had an increase of 10.65% in short interest. CRK’s SI was 2.56M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.65% from 2.32M shares previously. With 383,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)’s short sellers to cover CRK’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 73,554 shares traded. Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has declined 23.94% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CRK News: 26/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES SAYS ENTERED INTO LETTER OF INTENT WITH ARKOMA DRILLING LP & WILLISTON DRILLING LP – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Comstock Resources: Monetizing Eagle Ford Shale Production; 26/04/2018 – REG-Comstock Resources, Inc. Announces Investment by Jerry Jones and New Comprehensive Refinancing Plans; 15/05/2018 – Comstock Announces Interim CEO, And Director Resignations; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Comstock Resources Rtgs On Watch Pos On Refinancing; 26/04/2018 – Jerry Jones to Buy Most of Gas Driller Comstock in Shale Swap(2); 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% Position in Comstock Re; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO A SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ARKOMA DRILLING, L.P. – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES – ON MARCH 29 UNIT ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH USG PROPERTIES AUSTIN CHALK l, LLC

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 21.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 12,824 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 47,282 shares with $5.29M value, down from 60,106 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $383.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $119.8. About 5.02M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CIB CO-PRESIDENT PINTO SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 20/04/2018 – UNITED AIR MATCHES SPIRIT’S $3 ONE-WAY FARE INCREASE: JPMORGAN; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) stake by 27,038 shares to 51,425 valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bg Staffing Inc stake by 52,248 shares and now owns 127,225 shares. Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 5.73% above currents $119.8 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 142,265 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Novare Cap Management Lc holds 1.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 88,420 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.17% stake. M&R Cap Inc has 77,420 shares. Sirios Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 5.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zebra Cap Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cardinal Cap Management Inc holds 169,064 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial reported 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hilltop Holdg accumulated 33,239 shares. Community Bancshares Na reported 54,055 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Inc invested in 1.58% or 188,776 shares. 2.48M are held by Services Automobile Association. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg, France-based fund reported 670,568 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,328 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.38 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.