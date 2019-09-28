Cadence Capital Management Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $1.12 Million; Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Raised Position

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 10,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 45,148 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, down from 55,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 38.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 22,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 80,429 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 58,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 1.40 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 7,502 shares to 4,895 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,869 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Shares for $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $999.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 7,429 shares to 11,406 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).