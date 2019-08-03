Cadence Capital Management Trimmed Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position; Safety Insurance Group (SAFT)’s Sentiment Is 2.11

Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 74 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 35 decreased and sold their stock positions in Safety Insurance Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 15.13 million shares, up from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Safety Insurance Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 30 Increased: 59 New Position: 15.

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 42.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 3,350 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 4,556 shares with $654,000 value, down from 7,906 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $49.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $151.67. About 1.74M shares traded or 31.00% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $671.09 million for 18.41 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 55,243 shares to 62,053 valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) stake by 11,400 shares and now owns 125,790 shares. Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 11 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $145 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. Northcoast downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Northcoast has “Sell” rating and $12100 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 26. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ITW in report on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15400 target in Monday, July 29 report. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, February 5 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ITW in report on Monday, February 25 with “Market Perform” rating.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.99 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM sold $2.57M. Hartnett John R. also sold $1.99 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has 0.02% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Tiemann Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,475 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.45% or 4,474 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 7,460 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gp has invested 0.14% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Smith Moore &, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,819 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Mngmt Equity has invested 0.46% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Legal & General Grp Public invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 17,647 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 6,000 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Carderock Mngmt accumulated 23,278 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Grp invested 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Mason Street Advsr Ltd stated it has 43,064 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 3.88M shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Company holds 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 1,792 shares.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $96.95. About 30,946 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) has risen 8.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67

Srb Corp holds 12.6% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 2.79 million shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prospector Partners Llc has 0.45% invested in the company for 34,050 shares. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.36% in the stock. Naples Global Advisors Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 15,037 shares.