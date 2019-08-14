Cadence Capital Management Trimmed Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $843,654; Share Price Rose; Centerbridge Partners LP Has Decreased Its Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Stake by $20.25 Million as Valuation Were Volatile

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 5,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,052 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 22,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $168.71. About 1.06 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29M, down from 5.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018, CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 100 DAYS; 19/04/2018 – Rowan Provides Fleet Status Report Update; 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN COS 1Q REV. $211.2M, EST. $204.9M; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – PURPOSE OF ADJOURNMENT IS TO PROVIDE MORE TIME FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON EACH OF PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 15/03/2018 ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $13; 03/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Adjourns Annual Meeting to Give Holders More Time to Vote

