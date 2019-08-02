Cadence Capital Management Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Has Increased by $1.18 Million; As Olin (OLN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Decreased Stake

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 519,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.82M, down from 8.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 2.05M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 54.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 65,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The institutional investor held 185,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 119,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 1.03 million shares traded or 29.06% up from the average. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 1.8% Position in Vanda Pharma; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.3C; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT

