Cadence Capital Management Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Has Boosted by $1.18 Million as Valuation Declined; Blackrock Lowered Holding in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by $857,685 as Market Valuation Rose

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 54.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 65,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 119,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 419,606 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 14/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Proposes Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Vanda Pharma; 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 57,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.82 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.41 million, down from 5.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $729.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 237,017 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 41.38% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WLH’s profit will be $12.86 million for 14.18 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% EPS growth.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 636,524 shares to 31.57M shares, valued at $5.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 53,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc by 64,121 shares to 60,877 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,364 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

