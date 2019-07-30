Cadence Capital Management Position in Centene Del (CNC) Has Raised by $677,764; Cortland Associates Holding in Centene (CNC) Increased as Share Value Declined

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 12,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,668 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 12,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 1.01M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB) by 5,050 shares to 7,668 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 8,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,012 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha" on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance" published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Microsoft Had A 'Key Reversal' After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha" on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is Centene Corporation's (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation's (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Ltd Liability Co reported 5,641 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Homrich & Berg accumulated 0.19% or 69,206 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 45,664 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 4.13 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 28,391 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 254 shares. Amer Interest Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 196,259 shares. Psagot Invest House holds 3,238 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Lp has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 265,712 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP owns 172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt invested in 103,477 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cadence Mngmt Lc reported 25,668 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 1,942 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 254,400 were accumulated by Rudman Errol M.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,224 shares to 34,364 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,422 shares, and cut its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

