Cadence Capital Management Position in Agilent Technologies (A) Has Lowered by $620,960; As Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Cut Position by $300,705

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 20,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.10M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 1.00 million shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 7,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 21,793 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 29,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 1.58M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa stated it has 0.09% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 3.86 million are held by Northern Trust. Advisors Asset Management Inc owns 0.04% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 27,392 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 2.96M shares. Prudential Finance Inc has 467,288 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc owns 7,339 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc invested in 265,645 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc has invested 0.09% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Endurance Wealth Management reported 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.24% or 14,749 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt reported 7,709 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Calamos Lc accumulated 0.23% or 466,718 shares. Duncker Streett & owns 1,400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 13,000 shares to 292,090 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 6,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Lc holds 0% or 11,037 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advsrs Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research Incorporated invested in 479,037 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Prudential Incorporated has 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Geode Mgmt Ltd Com has 2.40M shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 36,628 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 32,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 0.22% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). 36,079 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. 14,100 are held by Panagora Asset Management Inc. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 12,930 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Eventide Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 110,500 shares.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.42 million for 9.91 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 338,666 shares to 738,666 shares, valued at $20.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 73,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI).