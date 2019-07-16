Cadence Capital Management Maintains Position in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC); As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.81. About 4.57M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) by 113.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 26,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,727 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 23,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $752.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 16,168 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 23.95% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc by 64,121 shares to 60,877 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,410 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 24,211 shares to 611,294 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.27 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

