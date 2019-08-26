Cadence Capital Management Lowered Zix (ZIXI) Holding; MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS (MRNS) Has 1.45 Sentiment

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (MRNS) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 42 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 29 trimmed and sold equity positions in MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. The institutional investors in our database now have: 25.70 million shares, down from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 15 Increased: 29 New Position: 13.

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Zix Corp (ZIXI) stake by 18.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 101,727 shares as Zix Corp (ZIXI)’s stock rose 9.89%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 440,889 shares with $3.03 million value, down from 542,616 last quarter. Zix Corp now has $414.22 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 46,198 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24

Among 2 analysts covering Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zix Corporation has $1100 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 40.94% above currents $7.45 stock price. Zix Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased R1 Rcm Inc stake by 56,302 shares to 369,918 valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Crestwood Equity Partners Lp stake by 29,430 shares and now owns 181,735 shares. Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC) was raised too.

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ZIXI, GLNG, BAC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zix (ZIXI) Q2 Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zix Corp (ZIXI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zix Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zix Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Inv Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 1,099 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 3.79M shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company invested in 876 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). 17,406 are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Sei Invs holds 13,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co holds 25,393 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc has 1,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 117,882 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De owns 400 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.03% or 92,259 shares in its portfolio. 149,780 are owned by Cornercap Counsel Inc. Bogle Mngmt Limited Partnership De holds 139,704 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

More notable recent Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, MRNS, EZPW – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Increased An Energizing 187% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company has market cap of $56.26 million. The firm is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 82,679 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 3.05 million shares. Endurant Capital Management Lp owns 437,299 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 683 Capital Management Llc has 0.53% invested in the company for 1.40 million shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.1% in the stock. Tekla Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 328,436 shares.