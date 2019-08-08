Cadence Capital Management Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; AVIVA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (AIVAF) SI Increased By 89.32%

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 2,919 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 55,422 shares with $5.77 million value, down from 58,341 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $298.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $116.96. About 2.18 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO

AVIVA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (OTCMKTS:AIVAF) had an increase of 89.32% in short interest. AIVAF’s SI was 102,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 89.32% from 54,300 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 69 days are for AVIVA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (OTCMKTS:AIVAF)’s short sellers to cover AIVAF’s short positions. It closed at $4.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Taylor David S also sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Investment Management Incorporated owns 71,658 shares. Summit Strategies Inc holds 0.6% or 11,443 shares in its portfolio. Wallace Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.39% or 27,257 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.97% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc stated it has 1.95% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The New York-based Clark Estates has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Signature Estate And Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,155 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N & Company has 1.8% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 59,973 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 4.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mcdaniel Terry Company accumulated 212,873 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,557 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd owns 78,301 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 222,654 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of PG in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) stake by 10,651 shares to 26,218 valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Crestwood Equity Partners Lp stake by 29,430 shares and now owns 181,735 shares. Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) was raised too.