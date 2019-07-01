Cadence Capital Management Lowered Its Lam Research (LRCX) Holding; QCR Holdings Has 2 Sentiment

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 53.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 2,212 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 7.99%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 1,949 shares with $349,000 value, down from 4,161 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $28.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $190.22. About 1.37 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275

QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.95, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 54 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 27 sold and reduced positions in QCR Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 9.13 million shares, up from 8.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding QCR Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 22 Increased: 38 New Position: 16.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13,000 activity.

More notable recent QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is QCR Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QCRH) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company has market cap of $546.81 million. The firm operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management divisions. It has a 11.82 P/E ratio. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 30,171 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) has declined 27.32% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 18/04/2018 – Correct: QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings Will Continue to Operate SFC Bank Retaining Its Separate Charter and Brand Within the Springfield, Missouri, Market; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUY BATES COS; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Div of $0.06 Per Shr; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – QCR HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SFC BANK RETAINING ITS SEPARATE CHARTER AND BRAND WITHIN SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI MARKET; 22/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: In First Full Yr After Bates Merger, 2019, Transaction Expected to Be 0.3% Accretive to EPS Excluding the Impact of Future Consideration

Analysts await QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 2.60% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.77 per share. QCRH’s profit will be $12.45 million for 10.98 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by QCR Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.66% negative EPS growth.

Endicott Management Co holds 14.3% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. for 431,079 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 681,035 shares or 4.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castine Capital Management Llc has 3.53% invested in the company for 335,646 shares. The Ohio-based Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. has invested 3.3% in the stock. Jacobs Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 352,756 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Mngmt Incorporated reported 50 shares. 108,106 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 24,349 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,170 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lumina Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.52% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 5,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 236,706 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Ltd reported 4,725 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Seizert Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.56% or 69,716 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Co stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1.4% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.07% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 313,111 shares. Ftb accumulated 0% or 216 shares. Greenwood Associates Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 14,400 shares. Pinebridge LP accumulated 14,958 shares.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 EPS, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.77M for 13.99 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 JENNINGS KEVIN sold $304,560 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 1,692 shares. Heckart Christine sold $354,616 worth of stock or 2,050 shares.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Lam Research (LRCX) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SPHQ, INTU, LRCX, RHT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lam Research had 11 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of LRCX in report on Tuesday, January 29 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. FBR Capital maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15. FBR Capital upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Monday, April 22 to “Buy” rating.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 18,188 shares to 714,160 valued at $14.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) stake by 27,102 shares and now owns 265,116 shares. Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) was raised too.