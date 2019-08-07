Cadence Capital Management Lowered Holding in Prgx Global (PRGX) by $992,887; As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Shares Rose, Palladium Partners Has Raised Position by $1.12 Million

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 41,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 520,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, up from 478,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 47.73M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/03/2018 – Senior RMBS Trader Choran Is Said to Retire From Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 17/04/2018 – Fitch: Bank of America’s Performance Continues to Improve; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – U.S. banks provide rescue financing for gunmaker Remington; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prgx Global Inc (PRGX) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 141,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.90% . The institutional investor held 265,968 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 407,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prgx Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 11,889 shares traded. PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) has declined 37.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGX News: 16/05/2018 – PRGX: LIMERI WILL STAY WITH COMPANY UNTIL END OF JUNE; 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 23/03/2018 – PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President, Alliance & Channels; 08/05/2018 – PRGX Recognized As A 2018 Spend Matters Provider to Watch; 16/05/2018 – PRGX NAMES DEBORAH SCHLEICHER CFO; 05/04/2018 – PRGX GLOBAL – ANDY BRABENDER HAS BEEN NAMED VICE PRESIDENT, NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT; 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global 1Q Rev $36.7M; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – MATTHEW A. DRAPKIN EARLIER REPORTED 6.9 PCT STAKE IN PRGX GLOBAL AS OF MAY 26, 2017; 09/03/2018 PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President & GM – Commercial

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 0.07% or 273,296 shares in its portfolio. Logan Capital holds 0.02% or 10,831 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.83% or 116.68M shares. Moreover, Prudential has 1.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 94,864 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Howe Rusling holds 314,745 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 162,718 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Palisade Cap Limited Liability Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 35,500 shares. Osborne Prns Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 25,112 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc holds 169,530 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability owns 0.24% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2,465 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc has 6.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 322,312 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bank of America (BAC) and Fiserv (FISV) Will Pursue Independent Merchant Services Strategies Beginning June 2020 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When Bank of America Reports Wednesday – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,167 shares to 216,997 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toyota Motor Corp Sp Adr Rep2c (NYSE:TM) by 4,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,945 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $434,783 activity. WHITTERS JOSEPH E had bought 5,000 shares worth $34,641. $33,759 worth of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) was bought by COSTELLO KEVIN on Tuesday, June 11. Stewart Ronald E. bought $76,980 worth of stock. $20,924 worth of stock was bought by OWENS GREGORY J on Wednesday, June 12. The insider Kimble William F bought $20,601.

More notable recent PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PRGX Global, Inc. to hold First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call on April 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on PRGX Global Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President & GM – Commercial – GlobeNewswire” on March 09, 2018. More interesting news about PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cutera Appoints Katherine Zanotti and Joseph Whitters to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PRGX Announces Appointment of New Vice President – Global Retail Sales & Business Development – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2018.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 11,400 shares to 125,790 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 12,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PRGX shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 0.81% less from 17.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc accumulated 16,104 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 8,984 shares. Punch And Investment Management reported 0.3% stake. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) for 91,307 shares. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 48,956 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 27,008 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cannell Limited Co holds 1.22% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) or 636,099 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 82 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.02% or 46,259 shares in its portfolio. Teton accumulated 160,019 shares. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Sei Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Goldman Sachs stated it has 11,814 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 855,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX).