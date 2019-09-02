Cadence Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) by $1.25 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Ing Groep Nv Lowered Position by $14.68 Million

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 42.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 55,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 73,957 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, down from 129,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 68.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 10,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 26,218 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 15,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $183.47. About 69,207 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 39,757 shares to 114,720 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,789 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CVCO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.04% less from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 127,042 shares. American Gru stated it has 6,464 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 3,438 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0.01% or 824,749 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 474,472 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 6,502 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe invested in 4,851 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Cadence Ltd holds 0.28% or 26,218 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% or 1,281 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com accumulated 5,297 shares. Blackrock invested in 1.32 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 3,437 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 86,797 shares to 148,383 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 14,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73M for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.