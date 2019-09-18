Cadence Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Suntrust Bks (STI) by $342,984 as Shares Rose; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Valuation Rose While Adi Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $360,000

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 46.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 5,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 17,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 11,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $68.09. About 1.28M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS LATE LAST WEEK RECEIVED NEW INFORMATION AND LEARNED THAT THERE WAS POSSIBILITY OF EXTERNAL EXPOSURE OF INFORMATION- CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – UPDATE ON DISPUTE WITH SUNTRUST OIL; 03/04/2018 – Nomad Foods Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 01/05/2018 – Crown Castle at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Platform Specialty at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – PROVIDED WITH A COPY OF CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN SUNTRUST OIL AND NIGERIAN DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RE; 30/04/2018 – SunTrust Commercial Real Estate to Sunset Pillar Financial Brand; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 5.83 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK COMMENTS ON SUCCESSION PLAN; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK EXTENDED 32.5B RUPEES FACILITY TO VIDEOCON; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK FY DIV/SHR 1.50 RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI REQUESTED CLARIFICATIONS BASED ON NEWS REPORTS; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank scraps proposal to sell home finance unit – The Hindu; 30/04/2018 – Republic: Second I-T Notice Issued To Deepak Kochhar, Husband Of ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income taxt dept Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon loan case – PTI in Business Standard; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ICICI BANK 4Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.24%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 36,326 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). American International Inc accumulated 187,679 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 198,477 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 2,565 shares. Campbell Newman Asset reported 87,271 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt stated it has 60,808 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.02% or 654 shares. 6,010 are held by Personal Capital Advsrs. Putnam Fl Invest Management invested 0.44% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 2.83M are held by Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 0.09% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 25,964 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $999.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,952 shares to 37,451 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,965 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

