Cadence Capital Management Lifted Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stake by $579,600; Market Valuation Declined; China Mobile Limited (CHL) Market Value Declined While Causeway Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 422,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.50 million, up from 409,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 300,788 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 11,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.69M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 962,096 shares traded or 34.72% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.66 million shares to 4.05M shares, valued at $251.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.42M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turning Pt Brands Inc by 15,557 shares to 49,360 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,102 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

