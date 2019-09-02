Cadence Capital Management Increases Position in Centene Del (CNC); As Marinemax (HZO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Citigroup Has Lowered Position

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 73.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 42,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% . The institutional investor held 15,296 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 57,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 132,620 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 16.09% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects Rebecca White to Board; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Bd of Directors; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC HZO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax Sees 2018 EPS $1.44-EPS $1.50; 24/05/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – REBECCA J. WHITE HAS BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 12,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 25,668 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 12,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018

Analysts await MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 17.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HZO’s profit will be $7.67 million for 9.77 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by MarineMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.01, from 2.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold HZO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.06 million shares or 1.15% more from 21.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs reported 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Moreover, Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 18,017 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Moreover, Globeflex Lp has 0.25% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Nbw has invested 0.82% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). 39,861 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 74,146 shares. 204,003 are owned by Invesco Limited. Prns Lc stated it has 32,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Services Grp Incorporated Inc owns 3,095 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 23,111 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Comm has invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 230,593 shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 975 shares.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 110,969 shares to 142,369 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 356,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 28,177 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 0.12% or 27,688 shares. Earnest Partners Lc has 384,461 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 11,200 shares. Petrus Tru Co Lta stated it has 6,714 shares. Green Valley Investors Limited Liability reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Palisade Ltd Llc Nj reported 300,995 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle owns 0.19% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 142,825 shares. Advsrs Asset Management holds 96,494 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Holderness owns 5,650 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 1.72M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest LP reported 0.38% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Greenleaf Trust stated it has 6,720 shares. 82,000 were reported by Bridgeway Capital. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).