Cadence Capital Management Increased Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding; Shorts at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Lowered By 2.03%

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 45.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc acquired 24,667 shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 78,559 shares with $2.72M value, up from 53,892 last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $22.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 1.16 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) had a decrease of 2.03% in short interest. CBRL’s SI was 3.78 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.03% from 3.85 million shares previously. With 395,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s short sellers to cover CBRL’s short positions. The SI to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s float is 15.88%. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $164.83. About 308,353 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9.30-Adj EPS $9.40; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.96 billion. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. It has a 18.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 19.13 million shares or 1.96% more from 18.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 7,188 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Shelton Capital, California-based fund reported 1,631 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 1,488 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bancorporation owns 21,819 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 10 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 18,085 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital has invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) or 322,599 shares. Smith Salley And Associate accumulated 15,727 shares. Scotia holds 0.01% or 3,953 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs reported 9,115 shares. 10,367 are held by Asset Management One Ltd. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) or 451 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors invested in 113 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4300 highest and $34 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 16.92% above currents $33.93 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 22 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4300 target in Wednesday, September 11 report.