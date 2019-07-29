Cadence Capital Management Increased Its U S Physical Therapy (USPH) Stake by $1.46 Million; Cullen Capital Management Raised Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake by $1.56 Million

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) by 104.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 13,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,176 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 13,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Physical Therapy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $127.25. About 77,222 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 27.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 20/03/2018 – Chmn Pullins Gifts 500 Of US Physical Therapy Inc; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%; 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Acquired Majority Interest in Provider of Industrial Injury Prevention Services; 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 08/03/2018 – US Physical Therapy 4Q EPS 57c; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 15,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 658,370 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.65 million, up from 642,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80M shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises JP Morgan Chase Mortgage Op Assessment Ranking; 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 16/05/2018 – JPMorgan ESG Bonds Analysis for EM Dumps Petrobras, Helps Poland; 15/05/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.3; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: Building Will Serve as JPMorgan Chase’s First Regional Headquarters; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC SAID TO ALSO PICK DEUTSCHE BANK, JPMORGAN FOR IPO; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold USPH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,207 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. 67,090 are held by Bard Assoc. Strs Ohio holds 3,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset owns 64,400 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Pnc Ser Grp holds 0% or 3,512 shares in its portfolio. 7,146 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 35,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 24,796 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 6,687 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 52,793 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 46 shares. Aperio Group Lc invested in 0% or 5,271 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru has 0.01% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 82,263 shares. Coldstream Cap Inc has invested 0.08% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 8,735 shares to 75,464 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 39,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,720 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $152,649 activity. 500 U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) shares with value of $52,585 were bought by Gilmartin Kathleen A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd reported 6.23 million shares. Sandhill Cap Partners invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 76,577 shares. Qvt Fincl LP reported 39,530 shares. Sky Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,793 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 1,609 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 1.04% or 422,423 shares. Natl Ins Com Tx holds 310,157 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 75,900 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,978 shares. Sageworth Trust Co holds 1,078 shares. Regent Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 103,300 shares. Fayez Sarofim & invested in 2.26% or 4.23 million shares. Woodstock Corp reported 0.89% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 2.98 million shares.

