Cadence Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by $839,853; Neuberger Berman Group Lowered Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding by $21.89 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 164,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.81M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 481,337 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 13,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 53,987 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 40,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 74,876 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Sterling Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 25,101 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com accumulated 58,867 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 16,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited holds 0% or 119,356 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc invested in 402,300 shares. Thb Asset Management reported 127,939 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc holds 23,530 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 1,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 10,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,778 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% stake.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 141,841 shares to 265,968 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,683 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 1.34 million shares to 14.29 million shares, valued at $372.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 13,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:PUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,600 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 6,903 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc holds 14,296 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 9,450 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc reported 7,188 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Advisory Ntwk Limited Co owns 950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 87,897 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 35,524 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Communications reported 600 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Company has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Cleararc invested in 3,978 shares. Akre Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.54M shares.