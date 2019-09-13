Cadence Capital Management Holds Holding in Cvs Health (CVS); Dodge & Cox Decreased Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holding as Share Value Rose

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 20,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 49,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $166.14. About 1.62 million shares traded or 60.38% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.34-Adj EPS $1.39; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 58.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 11,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 32,293 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 20,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 8.65M shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 23,665 shares to 86,114 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,551 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Edgemoor Invest Inc has invested 1.58% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Keystone Fincl Planning has 3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.96% or 7.11 million shares. Btc Cap Mgmt accumulated 135,991 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.55% or 1.46M shares. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 2.8% or 36,700 shares. Petrus Trust Com Lta holds 0.04% or 3,968 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd reported 25,448 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 80,946 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 46,332 were accumulated by Excalibur Mngmt Corporation. Jbf Capital holds 21,650 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr owns 6,681 shares. Guardian Life Commerce Of America holds 0.03% or 3,756 shares. Hennessy owns 75,700 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt owns 114,847 shares for 2.45% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 298,638 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 10 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Com reported 1,277 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Lc accumulated 116 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Massachusetts Fin Co Ma has 0.04% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 594,342 shares. Barometer Mgmt owns 28,600 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 5,100 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 101,054 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Systematic Fincl Management Lp holds 7,927 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2,236 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Llc accumulated 98,328 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.01 billion activity. Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. had sold 5.47 million shares worth $961.58M on Thursday, September 5.

