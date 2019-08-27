Cadence Capital Management Holding In Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Was Has Increased; Biglari Capital Has Raised Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Position by $544,000; Valuation Rose

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 45,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 113,410 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 68,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 357,835 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA)

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 61,829 shares traded or 110.99% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012’; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Limited Partnership accumulated 174,616 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 148 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks has 0.08% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Homrich Berg has 10,033 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 25,615 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability Corporation invested in 62,644 shares or 0% of the stock. Biglari Cap has invested 0.47% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Mirae Asset Glob Investments stated it has 296,427 shares. Tortoise Capital Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 287,927 shares. Psagot Inv House owns 4,702 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.01% stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 31,946 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Chief Financial Officer Transition – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) CEO Uzi Yemin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on August 5 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Staar Surgical Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for STAA – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STAAR Surgical EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “STAAR Surgical down 21% on FDA rejection of EVO marketing application – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of STAAR Surgical Company – STAA – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BYND, STAA, AVYA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 67,310 shares. Advisory holds 0.08% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 120,800 shares. Fred Alger Management, New York-based fund reported 96,109 shares. 2,164 were reported by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 13,867 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 113,410 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Millennium Management reported 243,699 shares stake. Kornitzer Inc Ks reported 0.1% stake. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 82,720 shares. Pnc Fincl Services has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 25,560 shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 8,735 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Llc owns 745,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright Assocs holds 498 shares.