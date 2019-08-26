Cadence Capital Management Holding in Molina Healthcare (MOH) Lowered by $539,889 as Stock Rose; Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Stock Price Declined While Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $5.93 Million

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 3,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 7,878 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 11,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 589,205 shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.74B; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Medical Care Ratio Decreases to 86.1% From 88.4%; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C/SHR; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Molina Healthcare, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA SELECTED FOR MEDICAID AWARDS IN STATE OF WASHINGTON; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev (NOG) by 49.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 2.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The institutional investor held 3.04 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, down from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $669.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 8.67M shares traded or 34.08% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 06/04/2018 – Northern Oil Prices 58.7M Shrs at $1.50/Shr; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018 $185M-$200M; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Provides First Quarter Update and Increases 2018 Production Guidance; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOG); 29/05/2018 – S&PGR UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS TO ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’; OUTLOOK NE; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL SEES FY AVG DAILY OUTPUT UP 26%-30%, SAW 18%-22%; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Nicholas O’Grady Financial Chief

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 40,639 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 76,629 shares. Atika Capital Limited Com reported 21,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 14,621 shares. 18,350 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.17% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,812 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). First Mercantile Tru has 0.07% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 2,135 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Eagle Asset stated it has 17,180 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested in 21,166 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 4,005 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 1,718 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 27,102 shares to 265,116 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 43,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA).