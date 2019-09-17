Cadence Capital Management Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Boosted by $1.22 Million as Share Value Rose; At&T (T) Holder Hengehold Capital Management Upped Position by $391,215

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 11,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 78,421 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 66,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 9.68 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 21,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 37,578 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 15,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.67. About 2.49 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY SHR $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.74; 19/05/2018 – DELTA SEEKS DELAY FROM TO OCT 28 FROM JULY 20 FOR HAVANA FLIGHT; 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 400 MAINLINE, REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 57,127 shares to 4,926 shares, valued at $381,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,536 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings.