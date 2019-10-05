Cadence Capital Management Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Cut by $919,872; Omega Advisors Lowered Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by $9.35 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 12,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 55,771 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.06 million, down from 68,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3

Omega Advisors decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors sold 170,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 330,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.44 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 07/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AFTER MPC MEETING; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62M. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj holds 0.06% or 25,975 shares. Prudential Fincl has 2.85 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Cwh Capital Mgmt holds 86,132 shares. Culbertson A N & Inc reported 83,837 shares. Tompkins Finance stated it has 14,658 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Stralem & Company has 58,390 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Susquehanna International Gru Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.21 million shares. Fairview Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Guggenheim Limited Liability has invested 0.39% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ls Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 76,255 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 550 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pioneer National Bank N A Or invested in 1.07% or 35,742 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters invested 1.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moors Cabot stated it has 35,629 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.29B for 8.19 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 20,608 shares to 47,905 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 9.80 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.