Cadence Capital Management Has Upped Position in Dominion Energy (D) by $4.20 Million as Valuation Declined; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Perrigo Co Plc (Put) (PRGO) by $1.17 Million as Valuation Rose

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (Put) (PRGO) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45M, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 730,704 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VERSION OF SERNIV; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Doesn’t Expect to Meet Goal of Launching Generic of ProAir in 4Q; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – IN JAN. 2018, JOHN HENDRICKSON STEPPED DOWN AS CEO FOLLOWING BOARD’S APPOINTMENT OF UWE ROEHRHOFF AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo No Longer Expects Benefit of About 9c/Shr for Generic Included in 2018 Earnings Guidanc; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO SAYS NEW CREDIT AGREEMENTS PROVIDE FOR $1.0 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, EUR350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN FINANCING; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Ext; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First to File Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Ultravate(R) Lotion, 0.05%; 10/04/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LABORATORIES INC – LAUNCHED GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE CREAM

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 811.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 55,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 62,053 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 6,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $77.81. About 1.74 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5,264 shares to 10,334 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 101,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,889 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advsrs Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Eaton Vance Management holds 88,482 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 870 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Veritable LP owns 45,264 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kcm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 135,938 are held by Tdam Usa. Sigma Planning owns 31,180 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 40,826 shares. Cornerstone invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 5.20M shares. Uss Mgmt Limited reported 462,297 shares. Orleans Capital Management La holds 29,680 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Management holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 35,146 shares. Amer Registered Invest Advisor reported 7,113 shares.

