Cadence Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $677,764; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Lifted Stake

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 12,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 25,668 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 12,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 4.00 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 24,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 654,650 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.53M, up from 630,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 21.04 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,102 shares to 20,595 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,184 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biltmore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.89M shares. Bennicas And Associate, California-based fund reported 32,733 shares. 61,765 are owned by Rodgers Brothers. D Scott Neal owns 0.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 36,164 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.54% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 170,121 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca holds 12,606 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Welch Gru Ltd holds 2.72% or 787,993 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 2.29% or 164,000 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 27,030 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 45.07M shares. Private Ocean Ltd has 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gru has invested 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 5.16 million shares or 0.99% of all its holdings.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 50,793 shares to 103,311 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,793 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

