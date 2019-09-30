Cadence Capital Management Has Trimmed Valero Energy New (VLO) Position as Stock Value Declined; Diversified Investment Strategies Lifted Capital One Finl (COF) Stake by $2.37 Million as Share Value Declined

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 21.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 7,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 25,855 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 33,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $85.86. About 1.10 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 61,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, up from 35,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91.18. About 358,355 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.92 million for 12.41 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

