Cadence Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Lam Research (LRCX) Holding by $395,948; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Dominion Energy (D)

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 53.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 2,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,949 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 4,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $189.81. About 1.00 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 2.55 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 earnings per share, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.76 million for 13.96 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Champions Oncology Inc by 150,325 shares to 273,335 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 43,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. $354,616 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) was sold by Heckart Christine.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Gru Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Confluence Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,498 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Eqis Cap Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 4,664 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Nomura Asset Mgmt accumulated 29,873 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jp Marvel Advsr Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,065 shares. Swedbank holds 413,914 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 8,921 shares. Cibc Corp reported 36,987 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt invested in 0.4% or 13,902 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Hgk Asset Management has 0.2% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bridges Inv Mgmt Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 4,328 shares. Kentucky-based Central Bancshares And has invested 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based United Asset Strategies Inc has invested 1.34% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Vaughan Nelson Inv Ltd Partnership owns 18,375 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 47,823 were accumulated by First Natl Tru. Fin Architects reported 206 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Snow Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Invesco Ltd invested 0.29% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Haverford Trust Co holds 16,542 shares. Kwmg Ltd Company reported 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Com reported 715,673 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.14% or 6.37M shares. Private Wealth holds 5,102 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 105,846 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 743 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc by 5,406 shares to 13,600 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,800 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.