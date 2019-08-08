Cadence Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $843,654; Merck & Co (MRK) Position Held by Bollard Group Llc

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 14,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 127,586 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, up from 113,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $84.64. About 3.02 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PRESENTING OVERALL SURVIVAL & PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL FINDINGS FROM KEYNOTE-407 AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF ALL GOALS FOR ALL INDICATIONS AS PER DEAL, TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS TO EISAI COULD REACH UP TO $5.76 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Merck Doubles Down on Debt Reduction; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 27/03/2018 – Merck: Designation Is For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 03/05/2018 – Merck Provides Update on KEYNOTE-407 Trial; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 5,306 shares as the company's stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,052 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 22,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $75.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $169.24. About 750,462 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "U.S. private sector adds 156,000 jobs in July -ADP – Nasdaq" on July 31, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nuwave Investment Lc stated it has 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Valmark Advisers Inc owns 2,178 shares. Interest Grp Inc reported 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc reported 4,800 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma invested in 8,546 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Mirador Capital Prtn LP reported 9,332 shares stake. 1,345 were accumulated by Cadinha And Limited Liability Co. Laffer holds 23,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sageworth Trust Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Murphy Management accumulated 3,706 shares. Monarch Capital Mgmt holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 49,624 shares. Mechanics Financial Bank Tru Department owns 17,613 shares. Petrus Com Lta reported 44,636 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Logan Capital Mgmt reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 13,331 shares to 53,987 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.64 million activity. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13. $236,629 worth of stock was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares.